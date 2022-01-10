Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 234 | “Farmhand Mike” and Fairs

“Farmhand Mike” Less, farm influencer on social media and Darke County farmer joins us to talk about how his popular YouTube channel was started. Dale has updates from the Ohio Fair Managers Association convention with Rod Arter and Greta Gray. Plus, Dale visited with Ethan Lane of the National Cattleman’s Beef Association. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!
