Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 235 | Data, Data, Data

David Scheiderer and JD Bethel of Integrated Ag Services join the podcast to talk about plot trials and yes, lots of Data. Dale has a report with Farm Credit Mid America’s Patrick Link and Jennie Schultice on the “Stock The Trailer” program. He also visits with Connie Smith of the Fairfield County Fair, the fair that won the food bank challenge. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!