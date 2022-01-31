Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 237 | Mental Health Casserole

Jami Dellifield, Family & Consumer Sciences Educator with Ohio State University Extension in Hardin County joins Dusty and Kolt. Jami is the winner of the first ever Yvonne Lesicko Perseverance Prize (or Y-Prize) for farm mental health. Plus, Matt has an update with Tyler Stiles in Fairfield County on the Enlist authorizations — or lack there of — in select Ohio counties. Matt also visits with Cheryl Day, Executive Vice President of the Ohio Pork Council.

