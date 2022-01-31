Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 237 | Mental Health Casserole

Jami Dellifield, Family & Consumer Sciences Educator with Ohio State University Extension in Hardin County joins Dusty and Kolt. Jami is the winner of the first ever Yvonne Lesicko Perseverance Prize (or Y-Prize) for farm mental health. Plus, Matt has an update with Tyler Stiles in Fairfield County on the Enlist authorizations — or lack there of — in select Ohio counties. Matt also visits with Cheryl Day, Executive Vice President of the Ohio Pork Council.
Check Also
H2Ohio deadline approaching
Voluntary Nutrient Management Plans (VNMP) are due soon in the 10-county expansion area of Governor …