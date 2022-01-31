OSU Extension seeks a new agronomic systems field specialist

Share Facebook

Ohio State University Extension is seeking applicants for a faculty position of Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems. The summary of duties is listed below and a complete listing of the position description can be found: at https://osu.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/OSUCareers/job/Columbus-Campus/Assistant-Professor–Field-Specialist–Agronomic-Systems_R36703.

This faculty position provides overall leadership for developing and implementing a comprehensive and balanced teaching and applied research agenda for Agriculture and Natural Resources within the Department of Extension in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. Working collaboratively with a team of OSU professionals within OSU Extension as well as with cross-disciplinary department and colleges, the faculty member functions as a consultant with clientele to address statewide issues as expertise is needed; provides unbiased research-based alternatives; evaluates and responds to large scale statewide needs vs. individual requests; and secures resources (grants, contracts, user fees) to focus on these issues. The faculty member will seek courtesy faculty status within the appropriate department to maintain an integrated connection with campus departments and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC).

Education Required: Masters — Agronomy, Crop Science or related area; demonstrated understanding of integrated crop production systems with an emphasis on corn, soybean, wheat, and forages.

Faculty Position (1.0 FTE)

Posting number: R36703

Location: To be announced

Deadline Date: February 14, 2022

Questions about the position can be directed to: Samuel G. Custer, Interim Assistant Director, Agriculture and Natural Resources, (614) 688-0469, custer.2@osu.edu or Elizabeth Hawkins, Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems, (937)286-4849, Hawkins.301@osu.edu.