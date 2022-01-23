Overholt Drainage School in March

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 2022 Overholt Drainage School is scheduled during March 14 though March 18, 2022 at The Ohio State University Lima Campus in Lima. Topics will include Agricultural drainage concepts, design, and installation, soils and topographic investigation, GPS surveying and machine control, drainage design software, conservation drainage, and drainage law.

The hands-on training is intended for drainage contractors, professional engineers, consultants, district technicians, NRCS and agency professionals, landowners, and anyone interested in subsurface drainage design and maintenance. Visit go.osu.edu/drainageschool22 for detailed agenda and registration information.