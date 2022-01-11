Regional Agricultural Outlook and Policy Meetings set to kick off

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio State University Extension will present its 2022 Regional Agricultural Outlook and Policy Meetings starting in late January and ending in late March.

OSU Extension is the outreach arm of Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), and the main sponsor of the meetings. Economists from the CFAES Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics, along with other college specialists and invited guests, will serve as speakers.

Held throughout the state, the eight outlook meetings will address agricultural topics of interest not only in Ohio, but across the Corn Belt as well. Programs will include presentations on grain market outlook; agricultural law updates; the dairy industry in 2022; Ohio’s changing climate; farm policy; Farm Bill 2023; Ohio’s Senate Bill 52 related to wind and solar development; farm real estate and cash rent trends; agricultural input price projections; and federal tax updates.

The outlook meetings will be hosted jointly by Union, Madison, and Champaign counties; and also individually by Defiance County; Wayne County; Clinton County; Crawford County; Pickaway County; Muskingum County; and Darke County.

New to this year’s program is the statewide support of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association.

“We are proud to partner with Ohio State University Extension educators across the state to support this year’s agronomy, outlook, and grower meetings,” said Brad Moffitt, director of membership and market development for the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association. “We value this partnership and look forward to supporting programs that bring value to our members’ farm businesses.”

The scheduled outlook programs, times, and locations, along with the contact information needed to register for each, are listed below.

Jan. 13, Wayne County: Buckeye Ag Museum, 8 a.m.–noon, 877 W. Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio 44691. Speakers and topics include Barry Ward, farm inputs, rent, and real estate; Peggy Hall, agricultural law update; Aaron Wilson, Ohio’s changing climate; Dianne Shoemaker, dairy industry 2022. Contact Extension educator Haley Zynda, zynda.7@osu.edu.

Jan. 14, Clinton County: OSU Extension Office, 7 a.m. breakfast, 7:30 a.m. program, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Ohio 45177. Speakers and topics include Barry Ward, farm inputs, rent, and real estate; Peggy Hall, agricultural law update; Aaron Wilson, Ohio’s changing climate; Eric Romich, Senate Bill 52—Solar Farm Legislation; Carl Zulauf, Farm Bill 2023. Contact Extension educator Tony Nye, nye.1@osu.edu.

Jan. 28, Union, Madison, and Champaign counties: Der Dutchman Restaurant, 8 a.m. breakfast, 8:30 a.m. program, 445 S. Jefferson Ave, Plain City, Ohio 43064. Speakers and topics include Barry Ward, farm inputs, rent, and real estate; Ben Brown, grain marketing outlook; Robert Moore, farm transition and taxes. Registration: $20 by Jan. 25 at go.osu.edu/PlainCityOutlook. Contact Extension educator Amanda Douridas, douridas.1@osu.edu.

Jan. 31, Defiance County: Jewell Community Center, 6–9 p.m., 7900 Independence Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Speakers and topics include Barry Ward, farm inputs, rent, and real estate; and Matt Roberts, grain marketing outlook. Registration: $5 includes catered meal. Register by Jan. 24 at go.osu.edu/CENU. Contact Extension educator Bruce Clevenger, clevenger.1@osu.edu.

Feb. 1, Crawford County: Wayside Chapel Community Center, 5 p.m., 2341 Kersetter Road, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Speakers and topics include Peggy Hall, agricultural law update; Carl Zulauf, Farm Bill 2023; Matt Roberts, grain marketing outlook; and Aaron Wilson, Ohio’s changing climate. Contact Extension educator Jason Hartschuh, hartschuh.11@osu.edu.

Feb. 2, Pickaway County: Emmett Chapel, 8 a.m., 318 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Speakers and topics include Barry Ward, farm inputs, rent, and real estate; Matt Roberts, grain marketing outlook; and Carl Zulauf, Farm Bill 2023. Contact Extension educator Mike Estadt, estadt.3@osu.edu.

Feb. 14, Muskingum County: Muskingum County Convention Center, 9 a.m., 205 N. 5th St. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Speakers and topics include Barry Ward, farm inputs, rent, and real estate; Peggy Hall, agricultural law update; Matt Roberts, grain marketing outlook; Carl Zulauf, Farm Bill 2023. Contact Extension educator Clifton Martin, martin.2242@osu.edu.

March 25, Darke County: Romers Catering, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., 118 E. Main St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.Speakers and topics include Barry Ward, farm inputs, rent, and real estate; Peggy Hall, agricultural law update; and Aaron Wilson, Ohio’s changing climate. Contact Extension educator Taylor Dill, dill.138@osu.edu.

For more information about OSU Extension, visit extension.osu.edu.