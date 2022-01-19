River Valley FFA chapter hosted leadership night

Share Facebook

River Valley FFA chapter hosted the leadership night on December 10, 2021. We had students from Cardington, Highland, Elgin, and Tri- Rivers. We started off the night with an activity the Ohio state officers had put together for us.

The state officers who attended were Brayden Huffman, Faith Galavich, and Aubrey Schwartz. They did such an amazing job with the workshop and handling the kids. During the workshop they taught us that, Influence : iis to have an impact on the behaviors, opinions, and choice of others. Also servant leadership : is service above self, empowering people through a shared vision. Ways we influence are by words, actions, and attitude. We also played some games while learning, we made a tower with paper and we had to convince our partners to come to our side.

After the workshop was over we had food from payne’s pizza, they had delivered pizza and salad. We then had stations set up in various spaces, in the main gym and we had a competitive dodgeball game. In the back gym we had a game of gaga ball. The cafeteria contained line dances and card games. Everyone enjoyed themselves and had a good time. We hope to have another leadership next year and hope that more schools will join!