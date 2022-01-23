Soil health, micronutrients and macronutrients

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

In the big picture of today’s staggering macronutrient prices, the details regarding the value of micronutrients may get overlooked, though there are a handful of reasons micronutrients are important in crop production as they relate to soil health.

It seems that 2021 was a banner year for micronutrient deficiencies.

“I never saw so many micronutrient deficiencies that I have seen in the last year. I saw calcium deficiency, sulfur, manganese, boron, and zinc deficiency was huge last year,” said Jim Hoorman of Hoorman Soil Health Services. “A little cooper, zinc, sulfur or selenium — when you think about a biological system, most of these micronutrients are involved in activating the soil enzymes. If you don’t have those micronutrients, it is going to hurt you in yields. If you know what symptoms to look for you can see them. You can tell what the corn crop needs, soybeans are a little tougher, and then you can apply the micronutrients when the crops need them.”

Nutrient deficiencies in plants can be confused with one another as well as other growing season issues in the plant.

“A white midrib on a corn leaf can be an example of a zinc deficiency,” Hoorman said. “We observed a lot of zinc deficiency for two reasons this year. We had a relatively dry fall, winter, and spring. Most micronutrients come available when we have reducing conditions and the soil is wet. Another thing that ties up zinc is glyphosate. Along with zinc, glyphosate ties up manganese and iron. One way to mitigate the impact of glyphosate use on micronutrients is to plant oats. Oats is a cover crop that can help counteract the impact of glyphosate.”

Though very small amounts are needed, a lack of the necessary micronutrients can have a long chain reaction to the detriment of overall soil health and, ultimately, crop yield potential.

Healthy soils lead to maximized photosynthesis and healthy plants, which lead to higher yields and greater sustainability.

“When there is a nutrient deficiency, it is important to make changes to help plants maximize photosynthesis,” Hoorman said. “Most micronutrients are associated with organic matter. If there is a loss of organic matter, there is a loss of micronutrients as well. When you lose organic matter, you lose both micronutrients and soil microbes.”

The loss of microbes can lead to less mineralization of nutrients in the soil making those nutrients less plant available. The disappearance of livestock on many farms, and the inherent loss of livestock manure being applied to fields compounds the issue.

“A lot of micronutrients are associated with livestock manure,” Hoorman said. “If livestock manure is not used, farmers may be lacking the benefit of the associated micronutrients.”

Micronutrients are also now less common in commercial fertilizers as well.

“The fertilizer we used in the past had a lot of impurities in it, which were things like zinc and copper,” Hoorman said. “In the past, we got those for free. Now that the fertilizer is more pure, we don’t get those with our fertilizer applications anymore.”

Changes in the weather also impact micronutrient availability.

“The weather has changed,” Hoorman said. “That makes an impact on what nutrients are available to the plants. Increased crop yields also impact the nutrients available in the soil. As yields have increased, the amount of nutrients removed from the soil has increased. We have higher yields and more nutrient dense crops, which leads to more nutrients being removed from the soil at harvest.”

All of these issue converge in the area of overall soil health, which is a function of several natural cycles.

“In soils that are not healthy, we have broken cycles, such as broken water cycles, carbon cycles, nitrogen cycles, and phosphorus cycles,” Hoorman said. “We need increased photosynthetic volume in plants that enhances the amount of sugars delivered to the roots, which enhances the microbial activity, which in turn enhances the nutrient uptake in the plant.”

Healthy soils impact plants and final crop yields in many other ways.

“We know that increased plant photosynthesis is dependent upon healthy soils. Healthy soils lead to healthy plants that lead to fewer weeds because the crops out compete the weeds,” he said. “Healthy plants also fight off insects. Insects can detect incomplete photosynthesis in unhealthy plants, which send out signals and insects attach them. The insect attacks also make the plants susceptible to diseases.”

Increasing soil organic matter is also very important in improving micronutrient availability to plants.

“Organic matter buffers the pH and makes the nutrients in a form that is plant available. It increases the water and nutrient holding capacity of the soil,” Hoorman said. “Organic matter is one of the chelators of micronutrients to put them in a form that the plants can use. We need the nutrients to be in a reduced form that the plants can use. Magnesium, manganese, calcium, copper, iron, and zinc are helped by organic matter to be kept in a form that is plant available.”

This applies to macronutrients and carbon as well, which are also vital for healthy soils.

“Carbon is probably the most limiting element in our soils,” Hoorman said. “It takes 100 pounds of carbon each day to produce a 200 bushel per acre corn crop. This carbon used by plants comes from the both the atmosphere and the soil. The carbon cycle occurs in both the plant and the soil. During photosynthesis plants take in CO2 from the atmosphere into the leaves and give off O2. Roots take in O2 from the soil and give off CO2 back into the soil. When soils are tilled in the fall, there is a loss of soil carbon in the form of CO2. This is carried away, and not available to the growing crops.”

Nitrogen (N) is another important macronutrient for soil health.

“Every 1% organic matter contains 1,000 pounds of N,” Hoorman said. “We are only between 30% to 50% efficient at keeping the N in the soil. Because of denitrification due to poor soil structure we can lose up to 60% of the N. We can lose 20% to 30% of the N by leaching. It is similar with phosphorus (P). Poor soil structure makes us only 10% to 50% efficient with phosphorus. About 50% to 70% of the P is tied up in organic matter. About 90% can run-off during the most intense rainfall events. Of that P loss, about 30% is lost due to surface erosion, and the other 70% is leaching down through the tile water. This is lost due to poor soil structure and the water not being retained in the soils.”

Some of the soil structure issues are a result of soil compaction. There can be issues, in these situations with potassium (K) as well. In those soils, K is being applied, but the test results show the K levels dropping.

“There is a concept called Potassium Induction which occurs in saturated soil conditions and K gets caught up in the clay soil particles,” Hoorman said. “Farmers broadcast the K on their fields and then use vertical tillage to lightly incorporate it, but if the soil moisture conditions are not right then a hard pan of soil compaction occurs at about 1 to 2 inches and with the wet falls we have been having, K is getting tied up.”

As more is learned about the complex big picture of soil health, the importance of the role of some of the necessary micronutrient details becomes a bit more clear, as does manure application and some biological products. The trick is figuring out these details to help build a more successful and sustainable operation for the future.