Zippy Duvall

Supreme Court to hear Waters of the U.S. case

January 24, 2022 Country Life, Top Headlines 1 Comment

The U.S. Supreme Court decided to hear a case involving “waters of the United States.”
The case stems from a 2004 order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stopping Michael and Chantell Sackett from building on their Idaho land because of the presence of “wetlands.” The Supreme Court is being asked to clarify EPA’s jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act.


“AFBF is pleased that the Supreme Court has agreed to take up the important issue of what constitutes ‘Waters of the U.S.’ under the Clean Water Act. Farmers and ranchers share the goal of protecting the resources they’re entrusted with, but they shouldn’t need a team of lawyers to farm their land. We hope this case will bring more clarity to water regulations,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. “In light of today’s decision, we call on EPA to push pause on its plan to write a new WOTUS rule until it has more guidance on which waters fall under federal jurisdiction.”

