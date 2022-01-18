Tax reporting and third-party payment apps

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Brian Ravencraft

The various third-party payment apps that have become popular in recent years have changed the game for sure. They include PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App, just to name a few. We all use our favorite apps for different reasons, but moving forward, things won’t be as simple as pressing a button.

The IRS recently released a tax law requiring those conducting business on third party payment apps to report all transactions exceeding $600 in a calendar year. The new law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, so business owners need to be documenting those transactions carefully from this month on. Taxpayers who cross over the $600 mark using third-party apps for payment will receive a 1099-K form. From there, the taxpayer will be required to report the information to the IRS by a certain deadline.

Currently, reporting is only required if a payment was made in exchange for goods and services. This means, if you send your friend Venmo for the dinner tab they picked up, reporting is not required. If you shoot your sister money via Cash App for your half of a family birthday gift, you do not have to alert the IRS.

However, if you are a business owner and you allow customers and clients to pay you through these types of apps, you will need to report qualifying transactions. For example, maybe you provide house sitting or pet sitting services, and you get paid through these types of apps, you will need to report this information to the IRS. Perhaps you are a landscaper or a repair person taking the majority of your payments through these apps, if so, prepare to document and report to the IRS.

This opens up a whole new door of tax compliance to a variety of business owners and individuals. Now is the time to consult a tax professional about this new law. We can help you determine exactly what is classified as taxable income. We can help you prepare and file your 1099 forms when the time comes.

You can find much more information about this on the IRS website. As always, reach out to me with any questions you may have.

Brian E. Ravencraft, CPA, CGMA is a Principal with Holbrook & Manter, CPAs. Brian has been with Holbrook & Manter since 1995, primarily focusing on the areas of Tax Consulting and Management Advisory Services within several firm service areas, focusing on agri-business and closely held businesses and their owners. Holbrook & Manter is a professional services firm founded in 1919 and we are unique in that we offer the resources of a large firm without compromising the focused and responsive personal attention that each client deserves. You can reach Brian through www.agribusinessaccounting.com or www.HolbrookManter.com.