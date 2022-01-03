Top 10 of 2021: No. 2

January 3, 2022 Top Headlines

Rural landowner rights being voted away by Ohio’s legislators was the second most popular post of 2021.

I admittedly got a bit fired up with this one. Solar development continues to be a huge and divisive issue with many pros and cons. An issue that should not be divisive, though, among Ohio agriculturalists is the preservation of landowner rights. In a society where just about everyone seems to think they know best, I believe there is a clear boundary to that way of thinking directly along property lines.  

