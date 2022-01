Share Facebook

By Emma Hartline, Waterford FFA Reporter

Emily Hoffman

The Waterford FFA Chapter concluded its Citrus Sale for the year. The chapter has approximately 50 members and sold around $30,000 in gross sales, equally around $600 gross, per member sold.

Allison Huck-3rd place, Payge Lane-2nd place & FFA jacket winner and Emily Hoffman-1st place.

Great job to all our members and families for selling and delivering the fruit! Also thank you to our community for always supporting our program!