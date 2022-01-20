Wellmann passed away

Share Facebook

James A. Wellmann, 67, of Delphos, passed away January 18, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s.

He was born January 16, 1955, to the late Elmer John and Phyllis (Davis) Wellman. On November 18, 1989, he married the love of his life, Jean Ditto, who survives in Delphos.

James Wellmann

James was a very devoted and loving husband and father. He was a very humble, unassuming and faithful man. The most memorable times of his life were spent with Jean, Father Andrew and Chelsea.

James was a 1973 graduate of St. John’s High School and a 1977 graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with a major in Agronomy. His first job “off the farm” was from 1973 to 1977 when he worked with Joe Parsons and Dave Roach broadcasting high school ballgames on WDOH. James was president of Wellman Seeds, Inc., Wellman Farms, Inc., AGRA Solutions and Wellmann Works. Throughout his life James served on several boards and committees. He was a member of the Delphos City School Board of Education for 12 years, where he also served as president. He was on the Board of the Ohio Seed Improvement Association, where he also served as president. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Parish Foundation.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Parish Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.