West Holmes FFA Chapter held annual Greenhand Lock-In

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Saturday, November 20th, the West Holmes FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand Lock-In. There were 27 Freshmen present, Gabe Averbukh, Ian Barr, Jewel Brown, Haily Connor, Garrett Fowler, Brody Gindlesburger, Justice Hendrix, Colby Long, Blazedyn Mullins, Casey Ogi, Madison Pearce- Laferty, Alex Pringle, Hailey Richert, Payton Rouse, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Miley Snow, Hayden Smith, Lexy Starner, Zora Starner, Elija Williams-Dixon, Maddison Williamson, Alexa Tate, Miranda Taylor, Quentin Vehrs, Gabby Yates, and Drake Yoder. Officers; Cora Crilow, Maren Drzazga, Ally Ogi, Alysa Pringle, Leah Reining, Becca Schuch, Emily Sheely, and Chloe Shumaker. and Seniors; Ethan Feikert, Amy Hughes, Emma Stitzlein, and Ashley Tate, did the activities for the night.

At the Lock-In, we started by “Get to Know You Games”, followed by a workshop with state officers, Morgan Anderson and Mackenzie Ott. We ate pizza from Killbuck Pizza Parlor, while the seniors shared their favorite memories. The Seniors and Officers educated the Freshmen on opportunities in the FFA. Some of those stations were The Importance of Being involved, Trips/Camps, Dairy Judging/General Livestock, Job Interview/Speaking, Parliamentary Procedure, Agricultural Sales, Leadership, Fruit Sale, In the Classroom, Record Keeping, Official Dress, and Shop/Independent Study. We also did an FFA Trivia Game and played dodgeball and glow in the dark tag. Greenhand Elections were Conducted. The 2021-2022 Greenhand Officers are President; Alex Pringle, Vice President; Andi Schuch, Secretary; Casey Ogi, Treasurer; Gabby Yates, Reporter; Zora Starner, Sentinel; Alexa Tate, Student Advisor; Garrett Fowler, and Historian; Jenna Sheldon . Afterwards, we made Greenhand T-Shirts. These T-Shirts were hand painted for them to wear at school the day of initiation. We also played a lot of different games to keep our energy levels up.

Everyone was released at 7:00 A.M. To go home and get a good days sleep.