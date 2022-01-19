West Holmes FFA Christmas on the Equator

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The West Holmes FFA chapter attended Christmas on the Equator at Northwestern. The members who attended were Liberty Hendrix, Derek Miller, Pacee Miller, Blazedyn Mullins, Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Alexa Tate, Ashley Tate, and Quinten Vehrs. The theme was Hawian/Christmas and members were given leis and flowers upon arrival. During the event they ate pizza, square danced, played dodgeball, and met members from other schools. Thanks to Northwestern for hosting!