Members who attended Christmas on the Equator. Front row from left to right Ashley Tate, Pace Miller, Alexa Tate, Dakotah Ringwalt. Back row from left to right Blazedyn Mullins, Liberty Hendrix, Quinten Vehrs, Derek Miller, and Alysa Pringle.

West Holmes FFA Christmas on the Equator

January 19, 2022 FFA News Leave a comment

The West Holmes FFA chapter attended Christmas on the Equator at Northwestern. The members who attended were Liberty Hendrix, Derek Miller, Pacee Miller, Blazedyn Mullins, Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Alexa Tate, Ashley Tate, and Quinten Vehrs. The theme was Hawian/Christmas and members were given leis and flowers upon arrival.  During the event they ate pizza, square danced, played dodgeball, and met members from other schools. Thanks to Northwestern for hosting!

Check Also

Miami East-MVCTC FFA student attended hio FFA Association Mission Conference

Thomas Wallace Thomas Wallace recently attended the Ohio FFA Association Mission Conference in Columbus. He …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved