West Holmes FFA members compete in state job interview contest

State job interview participants: Maren Drzazga and Ally Ogi

On December 4th, two West Holmes FFA sent two members to the state job interview contest. Ally Ogi in division 4 placed 8th. Maren Drzazga in division 2 placed 8th. Before the contest they turned in a cover letter and resume. During the contest they filled out an application, went through an interview, and wrote a follow up letter. Congratulations Ally and Maren!