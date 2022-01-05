West Holmes FFA teams travel to district parliamentary procedure contest

Share Facebook

On December 1st West Holmes FFA had two teams travel to Bellevue for the district parliamentary procedure contest. The senior team consisting of Cora Crilow, Sarah Irwin, Jess Miller, Ally Ogi, Becca Schuch, Chloe Shumaker, Maria Steiner, and Leah Reining placed 3rd. The junior team consisting of Ian Barr, Colby Long, Alex Pringle, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Lexy Starner, Zora Starner, Alexa Tate, and Gabby Yates placed 3rd. Thanks to Bellevue for hosting!

On November 23rd, members of the West Holmes FFA chapter went to Hillsdale for the parliamentary procedure contest. This CDE involves how to properly run a business meeting. The senior team placed 2nd and the junior team placed 3rd. The senior team consisted of Cora Crilow, Sarah Irwin, Jess Miller, Ally Ogi, Becca Schuch, Chloe Shumaker, Maria Steiner, Leah Reining. The junior team consisted of Ian Barr, Colby Long, Alex Pringle, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Lexy Starner, Zora Starner, Alexa Tate, and Gabby Yates. Both teams moved onto districts. Thanks to Hillsdale for hosting.