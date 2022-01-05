Zane Trace FFA Chapter News and Notes December 2021

Share Facebook

Members Build Leadership Skills with State FFA Officers

On the evening of November 17th, seven members of the ZT FFA Chapter attended the State Officer Leadership Night at Amanda Clearcreek High School along with over 150 fellow members from surrounding chapters. During the event members met in small groups led by the state officers to develop SMART goals for their future, build communication skills and identify their personal leadership strengths. Members also enjoyed meeting students from other schools during the post-workshop meal .

Fruit Crew Helps Raise Funds

The Zane Trace FFA Chapter held a successful fall fundraiser that featured traditional items such as fruit, nuts and cheese along with a few new twists. After spending the month of October taking orders, members completed their tallies and placed orders with vendors in early November. On December 7th fourteen members on the “fruit crew” unloaded, sorted and stacked nearly $24,000 worth of inventory for students to pick up. Nearly every member came to get their items on the first day of the pick up, which helped ensure that customers were getting their items in the best condition. The chapter raised $4500 which will be used to support contest teams, banquet costs, field trips, FFA dues and convention registration for the upcoming calendar year. We would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s sale

Coffee, College and Careers Returns!

After a year off due to COVID restrictions, the ZT FFA’s Coffee, College and Careers day returned in 2021. On Monday, December 13th eight recent ZTHS grads gathered with 18 current ZT juniors and seniors to share their experiences as members of the workforce and students in undergraduate programs. All guests enjoyed breakfast casseroles prepared by the ZT Food Science class along with coffee donated by McDonald’s of Chillicothe. ZT FFA President Alayna Butler served as emcee and guided the discussion by asking questions to members of the panel. The chapter enjoyed hosting the event and looks forward to next year!

Yogurt, Bacon and Biotech? Ag Students Enjoy Hands-On Lessons!

When you think of science, bacon, yogurt and gelatin might not be the first things to come to mind but in the Zane Trace Agriculture department those basic foods provided an opportunity for students to apply their knowledge of cells, chemistry and genetics. First year students in the AFNR class used bacteria cultures and warm temperature incubation to convert milk into yogurt. Food Science students used their understanding of water molecules, salt and sugar to cure four pork bellies to make bacon (the bacon just came out of the smoker yesterday and smells delicious!) Also, community member Pam Snyder has been helping Anatomy students learn the basics of using gel electrophoresis to determine the sequence of nitrogenous bases on a strand of DNA. Our students plan to compete in the brand new Ohio FFA Biotechnology CDE in January.

Thank you for all you do to support our chapter!