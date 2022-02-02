Share Facebook

Hop growers, aspiring hop growers, hop enthusiasts, brewers, beer professionals and the hop curious are invited to register and attend the 2022 Ohio Hops Conference February 26 and 27, 2022.

The Ohio Hop Growers Guild is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2022 Ohio Hops Conference! Registrations are limited for in person attendance as well as a limited number of tradeshow vendors, but will also have a virtual option. The event will take place in the Beer Museum at Brewdog DogTap Columbus in Canal Winchester at 96 Gender Rd. Registration for participants and tradeshow is on the Ohio Hop Growers Guild website, ohgg.org.

Keynote presentations will be from members of the Hop Quality Group. University specialists and industry experts will provide information on Hop Breeding, Soil Fertility, Harvest Timing, Disease, and Insects. Panels of Brewers and Hop Growers will also cover a wide array of topics including hops production, quality, and marketing. Participants joining in person will also have the opportunity to visit with vendors in the tradeshow that provide valuable services to hop growers. Time during meals and breaks will also provide networking and socializing opportunities for participants across the hop industry.

The Ohio Hop Growers Guild is a growing group of current and future independent hop growers across the state with a passion for re-inventing a prosperous hops industry in Ohio and supporting the state’s growing craft beer industry. Established in 2014, the Ohio Hop Growers Guild has sought to improve hop quality, establish industry standards and provide support for its grower-members.

For more information on Ohio hops, please visit the Ohio Hop Growers Guild website, http://ohgg.org and follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ohgguild. Contact Nick Zachrich, Conference Committee, Ohio Hop Growers Guild at

zachrichhopyard@gmail.com.