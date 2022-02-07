2022 Commodity Classic show floor nearly sold out

Share Facebook

Exhibit space at the 2022 Commodity Classic in New Orleans has nearly sold out, with 389 companies committing to the trade show floor. Exhibitors are eager to share the latest agricultural innovations and technologies with thousands of farmers from across the country.

The 2022 Commodity Classic will be held March 10-12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. This year’s theme is “The Future Is In Your Hands.”

Exhibitors at Commodity Classic will have direct, in-person interaction with scores of top producers, first-time attendees, and key ag media representatives. Commodity Classic attracts top farmers from across the nation who are the early adopters, thought leaders, and innovators in agriculture.

Commodity Classic provides farmers with a unique combination of outstanding education, top-notch speakers, technology and innovation, a huge trade show, entertainment, and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.