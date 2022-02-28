Share Facebook

By Cyndie Shearing, director of communications at the American Farm Bureau Federation

It’s widely accepted that professional development (continually developing and improving one’s skills) is important in many careers. This includes agribusiness professionals and even farmers and ranchers – America’s food, fiber and renewable fuel producers.



Professional development may look a bit different for farmers and ranchers, though. For example, Farm Bureau members across the country are participating in Agricultural Safety Awareness Program Week, Feb. 28 – March 6. During this week, with its theme “Driving Safety Home,” they will learn more about agricultural safety and share with others in a variety of ways, including on social media.



The U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau grassroots members in promoting ag safety with a focus on a different topic each day:



Monday, Feb. 28 – Farmer Roadway Safety (farmer perspective)

Tuesday, March 1 – Caretaker Support (caring for aging or ill family members)

Wednesday, March 2 – General Farmer Wellness (staying healthy overall)

Thursday, March 3 – Mental Health (coping with stress)

Friday, March 4 – Community Roadway Safety (motorist perspective)



Farmers and ranchers promoting ag safety will be sharing messages on social media using hashtags including #KeepFarmsSafe, #ASAP21 and #USAgCenters.



The AFBF Agricultural Safety Awareness Program is a part of the Farm Bureau Health and Safety Network of professionals who share an interest in identifying and decreasing safety and health risks. For more information and resources, visit the ASAP Facebook page.



You can also find new content and fresh ideas about how to stay safe while working in agriculture, forestry and fishing on the Ag Centers’ YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/USagCenters).