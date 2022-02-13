American Dairy Association Mideast leadership elected for 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Board of Directors for American Dairy Association Mideast, the dairy promotion checkoff program serving about 1,600 dairy farmers in Ohio and West Virginia, elected their 2022 officers during their annual re-organization meeting.

Chair: Greg Conrad of New Holland, Ohio

Greg Conrad of New Holland, Ohio Vice Chair: Greg Gibson of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

Greg Gibson of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia Secretary: Lois Douglass of Marshallville, Ohio

Lois Douglass of Marshallville, Ohio Treasurer: Joe Miley of West Salem, Ohio

Greg Conrad and Bill Besancon of Wooster were elected to represent ADA Mideast on the United Dairy Industry Association board. Lois Douglass will continue to serve on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board per her USDA appointment. Conrad, Besancon and Douglass also serve on the Dairy Management Inc. board.