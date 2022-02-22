Apple Farm Service Open House March 4

Share Facebook

Apple Farm Service is holding their open house event with a day of fun and food at their Washington Court House location on Thursday, March 4.

“Come hungry,” said Matt Apple, store manager and vice-president, “Chris Cakes will be serving his famous pancakes and sausage from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you’ve never heard of Chris Cakes, you’re in for a treat! Chris is known for throwing his pancakes for hungry patrons to catch on their plates. Of course, you don’t have to catch your pancake, but it’s a fun challenge to see!”

Along with a hearty breakfast, Apple Farm Service will be offering free prize giveaways, music, games, and a chance to meet with area equipment specialists.

“This is a great time to stop in and meet the entire Washington Court House team,” said Kent Holmes, marketing manager for Apple Farm Service. “It’s also a great time to get all your equipment and parts questions answered. Over a dozen regional reps will be there to answer questions on products that Apple Farm Service carries. Do you have a question on New Holland, Kioti, or Bad Boy? Those companies, plus many others, will be there to help.”

While at the open house, visitors can also take advantage of Apple Farm Service’s Spring Super Sale. Now through March 12, customers can take home most parts, toys, gifts, or apparel for 10% off when they purchase with cash, credit card, or check.

“We’re excited to introduce ourselves to the community with this open house,” said Bill Apple, owner. “The Washington Court House location joined the Apple Farm Service family in April. We love being a part of your community and truly appreciate how kind and accommodating Washington Court House and Fayette County has been. As a family-owned company, we value our local customers and hope we can be your ag, light construction, and grounds care equipment specialists.”

This event runs all day, 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., with breakfast being served from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., and activities planned for the entire day. Their address is 2312 US RT 22, Washington Court House. To learn more about Apple Farm Service visit AppleFarmService.com. For specific questions about the open house, call 740-335-8821, or email info@applefarmservice.com.