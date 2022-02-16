ARC, PLC and crop insurance deadlines coming soon

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

There are some big decisions that need to be made by crop producers in the next month regarding crop insurance and the Farm Service Agency options.

“With crop insurance, one of the fortunate things is we have not seen huge changes to the revenue protection or the GRIP (Group Risk Income Protection) HRO (Harvest Revenue Option) that is now called Area Risk Protection plans. Those have stayed pretty steady, which I like in a year like this when we have higher markets with higher guarantees. This can make the premium higher, but I think we really need to think about the value that is available,” said Jason Williamson, with Williamson Crop Insurance. “There are a couple of newer products out there people may not know about. One is SCO, or Supplemental Coverage Option, and another is the ECO, or Enhanced Coverage Option. It does trigger based on a county numbers, but at a 95% level with these high market values and a high expected yield, you are looking at a small deductible and a way to potentially protect your profit on the farm. Talk to your local agent and understand how those might or might not fit your operation.”

Ohio corn and soybean growers should also be aware of changes to prevented planting coverage.

“The big change we have seen comes from rules out West for the Prairie Pothole region years ago. These rules have come East. Now prevent plant coverage requires not just that the farm had to be planted and harvested in one of the last 4 years, but it also had to be insured as well in one of the last 4 years. They are trying to make sure they are not breaking up native sod — that was the point in the Prairie Pothole. But here, what if someone had alfalfa the last 5 years on a farm and maybe it was not enrolled in the program? That becomes a problem. Or what about ground that has come out of CRP? Or what if it was ground you picked up and you don’t know if it was insured before? Now we need to know things like that for prevent plant. Hopefully we won’t have to deal with that, but that is something to talk about with your agent that you should be aware of heading into spring.”

Williamson has also been getting questions about making decisions about the best farm bill program options for 2022. The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) safety net programs that were originally in the 2014 Farm Bill. Producers must choose to enroll in ARC or PLC for the 2022 crop year through their local Farm Service Agency office. The signup period for the 2022 crop year opened in October and the deadline to enroll and make amendments to program elections is March 15, 2022.

According to the Farm Service Agency, the Agriculture Risk Coverage-County (ARC-CO) program provides income support tied to historical base acres — not current production — of covered commodities. ARC-CO payments are issued when the actual county crop revenue of a covered commodity is less than the ARC-CO guarantee for the covered commodity. ARC-Individual is based on individual farm revenue.

PLC program payments are issued when the effective price of a covered commodity is less than the respective reference price for that commodity. The effective price equals the higher of the market year average price (MYA) or the national average loan rate for the covered commodity.

“One of the bigger questions we get is really not necessarily crop insurance, it is more about the farm bill or Farm Service Agency elections. ARC-Individual, PLC or ARC-CO are the 3 choices, that has not changed. I have had a lot of questions about which one is best. The first thing I tell everybody is if you are looking at it in terms of money coming back to you from the FSA out of these programs, fortunately the markets are high enough right now I don’t know that we are going to see that. But, the differences between the programs is understanding what is there,” Williamson said. “PLC will trigger a payment if the price for corn is below $3.70. In ARC-CO the value for corn with the Olympic average is also at $3.70. Understand what ARC-CO is versus PLC, but don’t bank on either one of them truly contributing to your operation this year.”

If changes are not made by the deadline, the election defaults to the programs selected for the 2021 crop year with no penalty, said Chris Zoller, Ohio State University Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources for Tuscarawas County.

“Producers again have the option to enroll covered commodities in either ARC-CO, ARC-Individual, or PLC. Program elections are made on a crop-by-crop basis unless selecting ARC-Individual where all crops under that FSA Farm Number fall under that program. ARC program payments are made when crop revenue falls below a guaranteed level, while PLC payments are made when a crops specific effective price is lower than its reference price,” Zoller said. “While the 2018 Farm Bill does allow for reference prices to change, indications are that we will not see any changes in 2022. The established reference prices are: corn $3.70; soybeans $8.40; and wheat $5.50. Unless we experience significant reductions in yield and/or price, it is unlikely any ARC/PLC payments will be made this year.”

OSU Extension does have newly updated software to assist producers with evaluating ARC/PLC scenarios and options for the 2022 crop year. This tool is available by contacting the local Extension educator.