Conservation Tillage Conference focuses on soil health, water quality and other farm issues

Wondering how climate change can impact agriculture, food quality, and public health? Want to learn how tile drainage impacts river flashiness? Or how about what kind of insects are beneficial for sustainable agriculture?

The answers to these questions and more will be discussed during the annual Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference (CTC), held March 8–9 at the McIntosh Center of Ohio Northern University (ONU), 525 S. Main St., in Ada. CTC is presented by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and other supporters.

The event focuses on providing information to farmers on promoting and maintaining soil health, said Randall Reeder, a retired Ohio State University Extension agricultural engineer.

From offering a workshop on “Corn Management Today—Does Chasing the Last Bushel Pay?” and a discussion on “Water and Drainage Laws—What Is New in Ohio,” the two-day event is designed to provide opportunities “for farmers and crop consultants to learn about the latest technology and practices for conserving soil and improving water quality and how that can boost their financial bottom line while conserving their soils,” Reeder said.

Farmers are interested in building soil health for the future while at the same time preserving their soils for now, Reeder said.

“And adopting continuous no-till and other practices that build soil health will impact climate change in the right way,” he said. “Famers are becoming more efficient and environmentally aware about their soils’ health as an important factor in improving the future for themselves and future generations.”

Reeder is an organizer of this year’s CTC in conjunction with OSU Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Northwest Ohio. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of CFAES.

CTC offers the latest research, insight, tips, and techniques on precision fertility, cover crops and manure, water management, technology and equipment, nutrient management, and advanced cover crops. It features some 70 presenters, including 32 CFAES researchers and Extension educators, 22 from other universities, as well as farmers and USDA, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and industry representatives.

The event begins March 8 at 8:30 a.m. with internationally known agronomic consultant Steve Groff, who will discuss “The Future-Proof Farm: Changing Mindsets in a Changing World.”

Other conference sessions will include:

Planting Date and Management Interactions: Corn, Soybeans & Wheat

Weed Management in 2022

Incorporating Manure Into Wheat Using a Grassland Applicator

Composting Bedded-Pack Manure in Fulton County

Latest Water Quality Information on the Maumee River

Technology Resources for Crop Production

Precision Fertility and Fertilizer Decisions for 2022 and 2023

Soil Compaction and Automation

Planter Pitfalls: Beyond the Basics

Technology for Monitoring Nutrient Applications

The full schedule and registration information for CTC can be found at ctc.osu.edu. Registration is $100 by Feb. 25, and $150 after that date, and can be made online or by mail-in check.

The Midwest Cover Crops Council is meeting in conjunction with CTC. Everyone is welcome to attend its program March 7 at The Inn at ONU. Register through ctc.osu.edu.

Certified Crop Adviser continuing education credits are available, with an emphasis on soil and water management, crop management, and nutrient management. Certified Livestock Manager credits are also available.

Other conference sponsors include the Ohio Corn Marketing Program, Ohio Soybean Council, CFAES’ Farm Science Review, AgCredit, Seed Consultants, Wingfield Crop Insurance, and The Nature Conservancy.