Correcting soil compaction from a wet 2021 harvest

By Greg LaBarge, CCA, Ohio State University Extension agronomist

The wet fall left many of us with tough decisions. Proceed with harvest and know we are compacting fields or delaying harvest until dryer soils or have the ground firm up with colder soil temperatures. Those who waited for the ground to firm up are still working on harvest here in January 2022. Those that proceeded with harvest have compaction and most likely at least some ruts they need to decide how to handle.

Before getting to remedies, we need to understand how severe the compaction was. The field conditions, equipment loads, and tire pressures are important to determine compaction severity.

The soil and water status where the highest compaction occurs is when the soil is below saturation (e.g., when water fills 85% of pore spaces). The small amount of air space gives soil particles room to move into, while the soil strength is still quite close to its weakest state. Field operations during such conditions will cause soils to fail, compact, and form ruts.

Fields with substantial rutting during the fall harvest will have subsoil compaction. The depth of ruts is a poor indicator of how deep and wide the compacted zone spreads through the soil profile. Where ruts occur, there will be substantial subsoil compaction. Subsoil compaction damages the soil’s ability to drain and limits next year’s crop rooting.

In addition to soil conditions, axel load and tire inflation will impact the compaction zone extent. From Daigh and Bly, 2020, “a 6-inch rut made from high axel loads and over-inflated tires can cause twice as much underlying soil compaction as a 6-inch rut made from the same equipment with properly adjusted tire pressures. Deep compaction from ruts extends both vertically and horizontally under the tires. As soil compaction pushes deeper, the affected zone becomes wider.

Deep compaction will reduce crop yields 15%, on average, during the following two to three cropping seasons. Somewhat lower crop losses will be noticeable during and after the fourth crop year or until the compaction is remediated.”

Ruts will need to be addressed before planting the 2022 crop but choose the ground conditions for the tillage wisely. The wrong timing may enhance rather than alleviate compaction. “Filling in ruts when soils are still wet will cause further damage. This happens for two reasons. First, the traffic will cause additional deep compaction unless operators drive in the existing ruts. Secondly, the tillage implement used to fill the ruts will cause soil smearing both vertically along the discs/shanks and horizontally along the bottom edge of the tillage depth. These smeared zones destroy soil aggregation and cause very poor soil physical conditions, thus reducing beneficial drainage and adequate crop root growth. A smeared topsoil further adds insult to injury for soils with deep compaction” Daigh and Bly, 2020.

We always talk about winter freezing to alleviate compaction, but that effect is generally only a few inches deep. It is still a question for winter 2022 how much freezing we will have. Figure 1 shows the average 4-inch soil temperatures three of our Agricultural Research Stations. The Northwest station is the only site under 32 degrees, which was not until recently. Freeze-thaw cycles can break up some compaction; however, several dozens of these cycles with very high soil moisture (over 85% of all pores filled with water) are needed. Freezing of dry soil does little to help alleviate compaction. In Ohio, our summer cracking likely alleviates compaction more than winter freezing.

Some specific recommendations:

Hopefully, a minimal or shallow frost will allow fields to drain and give us a window with dry soils for rut repair in the spring. Focus on leveling the ruts with one or two tillage passes adjusted tillage depth to just above the rut depth. We are just moving soil to level the ruts. Drive in the old tracks if possible.

Let deep compaction be corrected with summer soil drying and cracking.

“Attempts to mechanically alleviate deep soil compaction with ripping are unreliable with oftentimes poor or detrimental results to both the soil and the following crop. Globally, deep ripping only benefits crop yields approximately 25% of the time while more often having no (50%) or negative (25%) effects on the following crop yields. In rare instances when there are positive impacts on crops, it is because there was a distinct soil compaction layer where the shanks could extend under, and the producer waited until soils were dry enough to minimize smearing” Daigh and Bly, 2020.

Use proper tire inflation to reduce future compaction.

This summary is from an article published by Aaron Daigh and Anthony Bly, 2020. See the complete article at https://go.osu.edu/2022rut. Also, another good discussion from the 2021 Agronomic Crops Team’s soil health series with Scott Schearer, https://go.osu.edu/compaction.