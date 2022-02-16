Eberhart wins 2022 Collegiate Discussion Meet

Share Facebook

Riley Eberhart of Harrison County will represent Ohio at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Collegiate Discussion Meet.

The Collegiate Discussion Meet follows the same model as the Young Farmer & Rancher Discussion Meet. The competitive event simulates a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant. The competition is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a predetermined topic. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach consensus and solve problems.

Eberhart, a six-year Harrison County Farm Bureau member, is currently a student at Wilmington College where she studies political science, focusing on agricultural advocacy and food policy. Prior to college, Eberhart spent 15 years as a member of 4-H, raising beef, hogs, chickens and rabbits and was involved in FFA, participating in many career development events (CDEs).

The Collegiate Farm Bureau program at Wilmington provides an opportunity to have a direct link to agriculture while in school, and Eberhart took part in the Discussion Meet to learn how to format debates and encourage innovative ideas that have the potential to help her community.

As the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Collegiate Discussion Meet, Eberhart receives an expense-paid trip to YF&R Leadership Conference, Feb. 25-28 in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as an expense-paid trip to the 2023 Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience, and a $1,000 scholarship, all courtesy of Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.

Every national competitor will receive a $100 scholarship. Those advancing to the Sweet 16 round will receive an additional $300 scholarship. The winner of the competition will receive an additional $3,000 scholarship, and the other Final Four competitors will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship.