Eminent domain, broadband and infrastructure the focus of Ag Day at the Capital

By Matt Reese

The weather cooperated beautifully for the 2022 Ag Day at the Capital where Ohio Farm Bureau members from around the state visited Columbus to meet their legislators face-to-face and discuss the issues of the day.

“Getting in front of your legislator has a big impact for them and for us,” said Kyle Brown, president of Wyandot County Farm Bureau. “I think it really means a lot to them and it shows your dedication to your subject matter. It resonates a little more when you take the time to meet with them in person.”

The group heard a fiery keynote presentation on the vital role of the Ohio Supreme Court from Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy before heading out for meetings with legislators. Key priorities for Ohio Farm Bureau in 2022 include rural broadband, landowner rights and infrastructure development.

“This is the opportunity we take to unveil our Ohio Agricultural and Rural Communities Action Plan, which is essentially the issues we are going to prioritize for the year. This year we are going to continue to build on the success from last year. Last year we called for things like addressing all the disruption we have seen in the supply chain by increasing meat processing capacity in the state of Ohio. We were successful in advocating dollars for that last year but now we need to make sure those dollars are getting out to the places that need it to truly fulfil the intentions of those resources. We also saw tremendous demand for that program and we need to talk about if we need to allocate more resources for that purpose,” said Brandon Kern, senior director, state and national policy for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. “Landowner issues continue to be important for us with all of the debate over energy development. One of the things impacted by that is eminent domain and we have been analyzing our eminent domain laws and have come up with a series of reforms to that program to make it more transparent and fair. Broadband development is also something we talked about last year and we were successful in getting dollars allocated for that program. Now we have to work with the entities implementing those programs to make sure the dollars get to the places where they are truly needed. We have to continue that engagement to make sure those programs come to fruition in the way they were intended.”

As it always does, an Ohio Statehouse full of Farm Bureau members in a unified voice makes a real difference in year-round advocacy efforts for agriculture.

“There is a lot to say about bringing 300+ of our members to the Capital to meet with their legislators in person,” Kern said. “Our farmers are the best advocates for our policy. They are the ones who will tell their personal stories about how the issues we talk about through the year directly relate to their farm. They are the only ones who can tell that story.”