FACA applauds USDA investment in Climate-Smart Pilot Projects

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The more than 80 member organizations of the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) strongly commend USDA for advancing a voluntary, incentive-based approach to deploy climate-smart practices on working lands through its Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities. FACA includes American Farm Bureau.

“Farm Bureau commends efforts by USDA to address the challenges farmers and ranchers are facing in their attempts to adopt new and emerging climate-smart practices, as well as participate in developing climate marketing channels,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. “Voluntary, incentive-based pilot projects are a great first step to identify barriers and ensure farmers and ranchers of all sizes can participate no matter where they are located or what they produce. We look forward to working with the administration, Congress and our members to develop bipartisan solutions that provide adequate CCC funding while also ensuring the longevity of programs that build on our longstanding commitment to sustainability.”

Members of the Alliance welcome USDA’s plan to partner with farmers, ranchers, forest owners and nongovernmental organizations through pilot projects and are pleased to see the program structured in a manner consistent with FACA recommendations. We share Secretary Vilsack’s optimism that this approach will support climate-smart commodities while unlocking new market opportunities and we believe it will build confidence in the climate benefits of advanced farming and forestry practices.

FACA stressed in previous comments submitted to USDA the importance of building flexibility into the initiative to acknowledge that agriculture and forestry look very different in different regions, and we’re pleased USDA’s plan appears to welcome a diversity of practices and approaches. We also asked USDA to include a plan for engaging and enrolling Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and small farmers, ranchers, and forest owners in the project, which the initiative has prioritized.

FACA members look forward to contributing to proposals that meet the requirements of the CSAF to demonstrate the impact of voluntary, incentive-based programs. We will continue to engage with the Administration and Congress to advance bipartisan solutions to address climate challenges that abide by the alliance’s principles and recommendations.