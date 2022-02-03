Hannewald wins 2022 Farm Bureau Discussion Meet

Share Facebook

Mike Hannewald of Lucas County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2022 Discussion Meet competition. The results were announced Jan. 29 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Discussion Meet tests participants’ subject knowledge, problem solving abilities and personal and small group communications skills. It is designed for young agricultural professionals to work together to find solutions around issues facing agriculture today.

Hannewald developed a strong interest in farming while growing up on the family farm, just outside of Waterville, and became very active in 4-H and FFA. A Lucas County Farm Bureau member, he earned his bachelor’s degree in agronomy from The Ohio State University. He is an agronomist and precision farming adviser for Beck’s Hybrids, covering northern Ohio and northeastern Indiana and remains actively involved on the family farm.

As the winner, he receives a $3,000 cash prize, complimentary registration to the 2023 YAP Winter Leadership Experience and an expense-paid trip to 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Puerto Rico. Prize packages are sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and Nationwide.

Following Hannewald, the top three Discussion Meet finalists are, in no particular order, Kristen Dickey of Henry County, Candace Lease of Wayne County and Miranda Miser of Guernsey County.

All finalists receive a softshell jacket and complimentary registration to the 2023 YAP Winter Leadership Experience. Finalist prizes are sponsored by Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and Ohio Soybean Association.

The Young Agricultural Professionals program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members who are ages 18-35. The program hosts the Winter Leadership Experience, a Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and conducts the Outstanding Young Farmer, Excellence in Agriculture and Discussion Meet contests. Learn more about the program at experienceyap.com.