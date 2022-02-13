Herbicide scramble for 2022

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

On Jan. 11, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) completed the registration amendment process for Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides.

These Enlist herbicides received a 7-year registration through Jan. 11, 2029. The Enlist weed control system offers multiple herbicide modes of action to control several resistant weeds and is centered around 2,4-D choline with Colex-D technology. Enlist E3 soybeans are tolerant to three herbicide modes of action, which include: 2,4-D, glufosinate, and glyphosate.

On the new label there were a number of changes. Most notably, the EPA banned the use of Enlist One and Enlist Duo in numerous counties across the country including 12 counties in Ohio. Those counties in Ohio include Athens, Butler, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hamilton, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Vinton, and Washington. In total, the new label for Enlist Duo (2,4-D-choline-glyphosate premix) bans use of the product in 217 counties in 21 states, with the bulk falling in Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. Enlist One (2,4-D-choline only) is prohibited from use in 169 counties in 14 states, many that overlap with Enlist Duo’s banned counties. Corteva did not have access to finalized labels until Jan. 11. Since then, the company has been working to provide additional data to EPA that could mean further changes to the label and potentially fewer banned counties.

The noted reason for the county ban was due to the EPA’s new, more rigorous analysis of risks to endangered species as a part of the Endangered Species Act. The Enlist label bans could be the first of many moving forward under the policy changes. The U.S. EPA said in most previous pesticide labeling, the agency did not consistently assess the potential effects of conventional pesticides on listed species when registering new active ingredients. This resulted in insufficient protections for endangered species, as well as extensive litigation against EPA for registering new products prior to assessing potential effects on listed species.

EPA said their new policy should reduce these types of cases against the agency and improve the legal defensibility of the pesticide labels. It also could also lead to more farm inputs prohibited in more counties.

“Protecting listed species and their habitats is essential to EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment,” said Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for the U.S. EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. “With this policy, EPA is taking a critical step to register new pesticides in a way that prioritizes protections for listed species.”

The new label restrictions seemed to catch everyone by surprise, especially farmers, agribusinesses and suppliers trying to prepare for the quickly approaching 2022 growing season.

“The EPA has several groups watching them to be sure they are doing their job to regarding the evaluation of products and the Endangered Species Act,” said Mark Loux, Ohio State University Extension weed scientist. “This county restriction on the label seemed to come as a surprise to Corteva and the other seed companies, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, and the universities. This seems most unfair to those farmers who already purchased Enlist seed. Enlist is a great platform that does not have the same issues as some of the other herbicides out there.”

Farmers do still have weed control options beyond the Enlist herbicides with use of the Enlist seed.

“The Enlist seed technology has benefits that still exist. In this situation the Enlist bean has glyphosate, glufosinate, and 2,4-D resistance, so the fall back for a farmer that has a glyphosate resistant weed problem is they can still apply Liberty,” Loux said. “In a post- situation, if you are not going to use glufosinate (Liberty) then you basically have a Round-up bean, and you are back to a product like FlexStar or Cobra for ragweed, or the same with waterhemp. In the burndown you can still use 2,4-D. This does not affect the use of 2,4-D and glyphosate in the burndown like the previous label that allowed it 7 days prior to planting. What is more critical is the post- option decision if you need glufosinate (Liberty) and if there are product availability issues at that time.”

Chris Weed, based in southern Ohio, works with herbicides for KOVA Fertilizer. He is concerned about a number of weed control product supply issues in general, which could amplify the Enlist challenges.

“We are concerned about the lack of availability of glyphosate, glufosinate, atrazine, and clethodim, which is a post grass herbicide. Those are the main products that seem to be undergoing constraints in supply,” Weed said. “You need to plan, plan and plan. I have been doing this for almost 50 years. One of the tag lines I use is: get back to the basics. Before we had some of these common post- products we were using good rates of residual products in both corn and soybeans. In the absence of those post- products we can still farm and be very successful. It has to do with timeliness and making sure you know what your plan is on a field-by-field basis. Make sure you are very timely with your herbicide application. Make sure you are using the right rates. If you are using post- products, make sure you are using the right rates at the right times and use full rates of the residual products. We still have good products out there, but you need to match your products to the weed problems you have.”

Weed also said in challenging situations where supply issues limit herbicide options, tillage may be something to consider for weed control.

“Way back when I first started we tilled the soil,” Weed said. “I’m a firm believer in minimum till and no-till, but there are certain situations and 2022 might be one of those years where it does pay us to use tillage practices.”

Tyler Stiles owns T&T Ag Solutions based in Canal Winchester on the southeast side of Columbus and serves farmer customers throughout southeast Ohio. He is an AgriGold dealer and works with a broad array of herbicide and fertility products. Stiles works with many customers in Fairfield, Perry and Hocking counties that are included in the recently announced Enlist ban.

“For the summer of 2022, those 12 counties in Ohio will not be able to use Enlist chemistry for in-season broadleaf control. It has raised a lot of concerns out there for the farmers who were excited to have a new option outside of dicamba, but now that has been taken away from them. And our concern about glufosinate availability does not seem to be getting better right now,” Stiles said. “For the most part guys are staying the course so far. They are going to stick with their Enlist beans and hope to get some form of Liberty to spray. If not, we’re going to have to look at some other options, maybe dig up some old-school chemistry that may have been used in the past. I just had my first switch-over where a gentleman is going to switch from his Enlist bean to go back to an XtendFlex scenario. We’ll run dicamba with him and, in his case, it was a no brainer to switch. It will change a few herbicide options, though.”

In the affected counties, more decisions will have to be made before planting season.

“The big question for the guys who are sticking with Enlist is: can we get those Liberty products, those glufosinates? I have had mine on order since October and there are still no arrival dates. We have been talking about glyphosate availability for the last few months too,” Stiles said. “We’ll definitely see some Enlist acres change around in those outlying counties. These Enlist beans are hot sellers right now and farmers in counties that can use Enlist will be jumping on this as the seed becomes available.”

Regardless of what type of soybeans are being planted, Stiles advises all growers to keep in close contact with their suppliers and work on a solid weed management strategy in 2022, especially in the counties with the Enlist ban.

“The biggest thing in all of this is not to skimp on the burndown. We take care of the broadleaves upfront and have strong residuals. And most of the time we are only talking about 20% or 25% coming back with something in season like dicamba, Enlist or Liberty herbicides,” he said. “Keep talking to your dealers and chemical reps. There are plenty of good options out there and we can get things figured out this year. It is just not going to be a normal year. We’ve had a few years like that, what’s one more?”