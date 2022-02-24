Is using herbicide impregnated fertilizer an option for pastures on a budget?

Share Facebook

By Christine Gelley, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Noble County Ohio State University Extension

Weed and feed products that combine herbicide and fertilizer application into one have long been available for lawn care use. Dry and stable fertilizer can be coated with a herbicide and top dressed onto a lawn to provide nutrients to the growing grass and help combat competing weeds. If the process shows favorable results in a lawn, could it work in a pasture or hay field?

Theoretically, yes it could work. But, there are distinct differences between the management and use of a lawn versus that of a crop that will be eaten by livestock. Pairing the appropriate herbicide with the fertilizer, adhering to any waiting periods for grazing or harvest, environmental conditions, and the scale of applying to multiple acres rather than a few hundred or thousands of square feet all create a more complicated equation for the feasible use of herbicide impregnated fertilizers on pastures and hay fields.

At this year’s American Forage and Grassland Council Conference, Corteva Agriscience offered a session on the potential uses of a newly released herbicide impregnated fertilizer product called UltiGrazSM. UltiGrazSM Pasture Weed & Feed is currently registered in 22 states with the options to combine dry fertilizer with DuraCor or GrazonNext HL herbicides. Producers within the service areas of a certified UltiGrazSM retailer could see reduced overall material and transportation costs for herbicide and fertilizer when combined into one application.

Are we within the service area of a certified dealer for the 2022 growing season? Unfortunately, no. UltiGrazSM is not yet registered for use in the State of Ohio. Our neighbors to the South, Kentucky and West Virginia, are two of the 22 states with active registration, but Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania are not. Ohio will likely be included soon, but for now, we have to admire the results from afar.

With the continued squeeze on all types of goods and services in our supply chain, fertilizer and herbicide availability and cost continue to raise concern for the 2022 growing season. It is encouraging to see continued development in the industry to help alleviate the challenges forage growers are encountering. Although herbicide impregnated fertilizers for pasture may not be available for Ohio growers yet, they are on the horizon.

When it comes to budgeting for input costs on crops in 2022, OSU Extension understands the concerns of the budget crunches ahead and we are available to talk through potential scenarios to help make the most of a tough situation. For consultation on pasture or forage weed concerns and fertilizer needs in 2022, please consider chatting with your local OSU Extension Educator to discuss your situation.