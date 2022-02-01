LU FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team Places 2nd In State CDE

Share Facebook

On December 18th, 2021, six dedicated members of the Liberty Union FFA Chapter, accompanied by their advisor, Mr. Thomas, set out to compete at the state level Parliamentary Procedure CDE Contest. The parliamentary procedure competition is one of the most team involved in the FFA. This competition requires six members to fully learn parliamentary law. The team is set up as one president, one secretary, and 4 members. In this contest Mary Chesnut was the president, Alex Shy was the secretary, and the members were Alee Brunty, Dylan Hochradel, Gavin Eastep, and Reagan Thomas. Students are judged on their ability to run a business meeting with reasonable debates, their ability to answer oral questions, a state online test, and a reference test based on Robert’s Rules of Order rulebook.

At the state level of this contest, members are required to take an online exam after their district level competitions to determine who they will be competing against. In order to be in the running for a top 5 banner, teams must first win their room. The Liberty Union FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team received 2nd as a team off the online exam and was placed in room 2. They were able to achieve first in their room and moved onto the finals. In the finals, the LU Parliamentary Procedure team placed 2nd. Although the team was not victorious, they qualified for the “Big E” East Region National Contest in the fall of 2022.