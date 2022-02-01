Jayden Gates, Emma Sutherly, Annabelle Penny, and Dottie Everett were on the Miami East-MVCTC FFA State Grain Merchandising Career Development Event.

Miami East FFA Competes in State Competition

February 1, 2022 FFA News Leave a comment

Recently, the junior and senior FFA members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio FFA Grain Merchandising Career Development Event of Grain Merchandising. 

The Grain Merchandising event consisted of an online test which evaluated participant’s knowledge of grain merchandising options for farmers and former and current grain marketing trends. Members taking the test were Annabelle Penny, Dottie Everett, Emma Sutherly, Jayden Gates, Sydney Brittain, Samuel Sutherly, Keira Kirby, Anthony Putnam, Evan Massie, Braden Zekas, Isaac Beal, Adi Richter, Olivia Shaffer, Chloe Gump, Gretchen Stevens, Spencer Triplett, Megan Gilliland, Ethan Paulus, Keyara Davis, Katelynn Dill, Luke Brunke, Jillian Niswonger, Ethan Fine, Kendal Staley, and Matthew Osting.

The team placed 15th out of over 40 teams. Team members were Annabelle Penny, Dottie Everett, Emma Sutherly, and Jayden Gates. The highest individual from Miami East was Annabelle Penny. Penny was the 35th place individual in the state out of almost 400 individuals.

