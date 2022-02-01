Miami East-MVCTC February FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

Annabelle Penny

The February 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Annabelle Penny. She is a junior and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Steve and Michelle Penny of Conover.

She recently competed in the State FFA Grain Merchandising Career Development Event and was the highest placing individual from Miami East. She is an applicant for the 2022 State FFA Degree. She is a past recipient of a National FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience grant. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience includes raising and marketing 140 market chickens annually.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.