Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chili Cook-Off

At the January FFA Meeting the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its annual Chili Cook-Off Competition. Members were given the challenge of working in teams or as individuals to create a chili to submit to the judges for evaluation. They had to submit their recipe and cooking directions.

Winners of the competition included two categories. The Judges Choice Winner was Keyara Davis and Keyara Davis. Winner of the People’s Choice was Kyle Larson and Fletcher Harris.

All winning teams received an FFA T-Shirt. Judges for the event were the Miami East High School custodial staff members Cameron Godsey and Sandy Welker and parent Jackie Winner.