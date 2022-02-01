Miami East-MVCTC FFA competed in District Evaluations

Share Facebook

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 Evaluations of the Ohio FFA Association at New Bremen High School. Several members of the chapter dedicated numerous hours on developing and growing on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) records to prepare their applications for awards and degrees.

Three 2021-2022 Chapter Officers that submitted books for review. Adi Richter submitted the Secretary’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Alaina Helsinger submitted the Treasurer’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Kendal Staley submitted the Reporter’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. All three will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in May.

Graduates Erin Baker, Adam Bensman, Makayla Brittain, Carter Gilbert, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, Jimmy Sutherly, Seth Wells, and Lauren Wright applied for the American FFA Degree for their outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience and overall FFA involvement. Their applications were reviewed and will be evaluated at the state evaluations.

Seniors Chloe Gump, Katie Larson, Anthony Putnam, Kaitlyn Roop, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly and Juniors Isaac Beal, Luke Brunke, Ethan Fine, Keira Kirby, Matthew Osting, Ethan Paulus, Annabelle Penny, Dustin Winner, and Braden Zekas applied for the State FFA Degree. This is a chapter-best of 15 State FFA Degree applicants. All applications were reviewed and submitted to the state evaluation for further review.