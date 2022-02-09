Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members at Agricultural Sales Competition

Share Facebook

Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 FFA Agricultural Sales Career Development Event hosted by New Knoxville High School.

The Agricultural Sales team consisted of Isaac Beal, Rhylee Eichhorn, Alaina Helsinger, and Braden Zekas. The team members each completed a test on agricultural sales, prepared a team sales presentation, and demonstrated their ability to sell an agricultural product.

Alaina Helsinger was the highest placing individual from Miami East. She tied for the highest score in the individual selling component of the competition. The team placed seventh out of 13 teams.