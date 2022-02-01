Miami East-MVCTC FFA Team Places In State Competition

Share Facebook

Recently members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio FFA State Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event. The students learned and applied their knowledge through an online test then competed in an in-person competition.

The Agricultural Biotechnology team placed 12th in the state. Those representing Miami East in the state finals were Isaac Beal, Jacob Roeth, Fletcher Harris, and Ty Roeth. They demonstrated their knowledge of research advancement in the agriculture industry through a group presentation, identified equipment used in a lab, and demonstrated biotechnology laboratory industry related tasks.

Additional Miami East participants in the Career Development Event were Ava Prince, Madison Maxson, Luke Brunke, Ella Fine, Abigail Kadel, Kyle Larson, Landin Putnam, Jadyn Maingi, Thomas Wallace, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Hunter Randall, McKayah Musselman, Kaden Weldy, Ayla Gilbert, Logan Phillips, Jadyn Bair, Michael Hohenstein, and Devan Nix.

There were 307 individuals from 29 schools in the competition. A special thank you goes to Mr. Todd Gentis for chaperoning the contestants.