Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA Members participate Public Speaking Contests

Every year at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC), junior FFA Members participate in Beginning and Advanced Prepared School Public Speaking Contests held at the local chapter level.

The Ohio Beginning Prepared Speech CDE provides an early opportunity for FFA members to develop the art of public speaking. The purpose of the Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE is to develop oral communication skills, expressing thoughts and ideas with limited preparation. The Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE develops the prepared speaker further to formulate remarks in situations with minimal prior notification or rehearsal.

The following students earned the opportunity to represent MVCTC at the sub-district FFA Speech Competitions.

Lana Gray (Veterinary Science/Northmont) participated in the Beginning Prepared School Public Speaking Contest. Her speech earned her First Place Honors at the local contest.

Makinley Jarrett (Veterinary Science/National Trail) participated in the Advanced Public Speaking Contest. Her speech earned her First Place Honors at the local contest.

Haley Roberts (Veterinary Science/Eaton) participated in the Advanced Prepared School Public Speaking Contest, earning her Second Place Honors at the local contest.

Jake Beneke (Natural Resource Management/Twin Valley South) participated in the local Advanced Public Speaking Contest and will represent MVCTC in the Extemporaneous Speech Contest.

Mitchell McFall (Natural Resource Management/Northmont) participated in the local Beginning Prepared Speech competition and will represent MVCTC in the Extemporaneous Speech Contest.

Thank you to all who participated and congratulations to all who moved on and good luck to those moving on to represent MVCTC at the sub district competition!

For more information about the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, visit our website www.mvctc.com.

For 50-years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.