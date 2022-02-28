No masks needed for Conservation Tillage Conference

Share Facebook

No masks required! And the discounted $100 pre-registration is good through March 1 at: ctc.osu.edu.

The annual Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference will be held March 8-9 at the McIntosh Center of Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., in Ada. CTC is presented by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and other supporters.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) continuing education credits are available, with an emphasis on soil and water management, crop management and nutrient management. Plenty of Certified Livestock Manager (CLM) credits are also available.

The event focuses on providing information to farmers on promoting and maintaining soil health, said Randall Reeder, a retired Ohio State University Extension agricultural engineer.

From offering a workshop on “Water and Drainage Laws-What is new in Ohio,” and a discussion on “Corn Management Today, Does Chasing the Last Bushel Pay,” the two-day event is designed to provide opportunities “for farmers and crop consultants to learn about the latest technology and practices for conserving soil and improving water quality and how that can boost their financial bottom line while conserving their soils,” Reeder said.

Farmers are interested in building soil health for the future while the same time preserving their soils for now, Reeder said.

“And adopting continuous no-till and other practices that build soil health will impact climate change in the right way. Famers are becoming more efficient and environmentally aware about their soils’ health as an important factor in improving the future for themselves and future generations,” he said.

Reeder is an organizer of this year’s CTC in conjunction with OSU Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Northwest Ohio. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of CFAES.

CTC offers the latest research, insight, tips and techniques on precision fertility, cover crops and manure, water management, technology and equipment, nutrient management, and advanced cover crops. It features some 70 presenters, including 32 CFAES researchers and Extension educators, 22 from other universities, as well as USDA, ODA, farmers, and industry representatives.

The event begins with a General Session at 8:30 a.m. March 8. The keynote speaker is internationally known Steve Groff, Lancaster, PA. His topic is: The Future-Proof Farm: Changing Mindsets in a Changing World. Starting at 10:00 a.m., for two days, the conference features concurrent sessions. Topics to be discussed will include:

Planting Date and Management Interactions: Corn, Soybeans & Wheat

Weed Management in 2022

Incorporating Manure into Wheat using a Grassland Applicator

Composting Bedded-Pack Manure in Fulton County

Latest Water Quality Information on the Maumee River

Technology Resources for Crop Production

Precision fertility and fertilizer decisions for 2022 and 2023

Soil compaction and automation

Planter Pitfalls: Beyond the Basics

Technology for Monitoring Nutrient Applications

The full schedule and registration information for CTC can be found at ctc.osu.edu. Online (or mailed check) registration is $100 through March 1, and $150 after that date.