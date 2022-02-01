Northwestern FFA has a Successful Sausage Sale this Year

Share Facebook

The Northwestern FFA Chapter has had another successful year selling sausage. On Saturday, January 29th, members gathered at Heffelfinger Meats Inc. to make the sausage. Along with several community members Dan Fulk, Brain Bowers, Tyler Bowers, Brad Stull, Lynn Bridenstine, Randy Tegtmeier, Zane Dilyard, and Bill Yoho. Alumni Becca Harbaugh, Debbie Eberly, Valerie Imhoff, and Kyle Wharton and teachers Mrs. Tegtmeier and Miss Stull. Members who participated were Melanie Imhoff, Ava Stoller, Hanna Wilson, Miranda Smith, Maddy Yasch, Kirsten Boreman, Haley Caldwell, and Lauren Vaughan. The chapter would like to extend their gratitude to Rick Heffelfinger and HMI for supporting the chapter with this fundraiser. This year the chapter sold 4,080 pounds of sausage. Northwestern FFA would like to thank the community for their support during this fundraiser, as well as those who came and helped with making the sausage.