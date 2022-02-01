Share Facebook

Northwestern FFA Holds Winter Meeting On December 13, 2021 the members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter gathered in the auditorium at Northwestern High School for the annual winter FFA meeting.

The meeting was called to order by President Jadeyn Berry. Then, the officers performed opening ceremonies and minutes of the previous meeting were read by the Secretary, Ava Stoller. Treasurer’s Report was given by Zoey Dudte and the Reporter’s Report was given by Hanna Wilson. Kaleb Badger moved to accept all officer reports. Officers then reported on committees. Kirsten Boreman reported on the Ag in the Classroom committee, Kade Tegtmeier reported on the Earnings and Savings committee, and Rylee Dawson reported on the recreation committee. All committee reports were moved to be accepted by Dugan McLaughlin.

Officers then reported on events that have taken place so far this year. These events were AET State Degrees/Proficiencies, Senior Scholarships, Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview, Fruit Sales, Dues, Bell Ringing, and Poinsettias. Officers shared a brief description of all of these events and informed the chapter of events going on. Members then discussed and voted on upcoming events. These items included increasing dues to $25, FFA Week, Share a Christmas Tree, fruit incentive/bowling party, agriscience fair, sausage sales, strawberry sales, public speaking CDE, sausage incentive/tubing, and participating in the ag sales and grain merch CDE’s. Following the discussions and voting of these items, Dugan McLaughlin adjourned the meeting and Hanna Wilson seconded it.

Following the meeting members were able to enjoy dinner from Cane’s and then competed in the annual gingerbread house making contest.