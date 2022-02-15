OABA elects officers

Share Facebook

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is pleased to announce the newly elected members of the Board of Directors. Representing the Grain industry is Rhoda Crown, Coshocton Grain Company. Representing the Members-at-Large are Andrew Gladden, Luckey Farmers Inc. and Neil Rupp, Pettisville Grain Company.

In addition to new members, the Board of Directors has new leadership for 2022-2023. Robert Mullen of Heritage Cooperative will serve as Chairman of the Board. Grant Gates of Morral Companies, LLC was elected to serve as Vice Chairman. Jackie Siebert of L W Siebert Farms, LLC transitions from her role as Chairwoman to Past Chairwoman.

“Our Board of Directors contribute their time, experience and expertise for the good of the industry and the association,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome our newest board members and look forward to the leadership of our new officers.”

The newly elected members were announced at the OABA Annual Meeting on Jan. 26. All three directors are new members on the board. The respective terms for these board members will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

Below is the complete list of Board members:

• Chairman: Robert Mullen — Heritage Cooperative

• Vice Chairman: Grant Gates — Morral Companies, LLC

• Immediate Past Chairwoman: Jackie Seibert — L W Seibert Farms, LLC

• Travis Algren — Consolidated Grain & Barge Inc.

• Heath Barnes — Mercer Landmark

• Ed Burtch — Burtch Seed Company, Inc.

• Clark Carroll — Gerald Grain Center, Inc.

• Rhoda Crown — Coshocton Grain Company

• Nick Franks — Tyler Grain & Fertilizer Co.

• Andrew Gladden — Luckey Farmers Inc.

• Blake Rossel — Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

• Neil Rupp —Pettisville Grain Company

• Ann Staugler — Big K Mills, Inc.

• Bill Wallbrown — Deerfield Ag Services, Inc.

The OABA Board of Directors consists of 15 individuals who represent various segments of the agribusiness industry in Ohio, including feed, seed, fertilizer, grain and agrichemical sectors. Board members are elected by OABA member companies to three-year terms and can serve two terms.