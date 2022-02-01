Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 1, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

No major changes in thought as our major winter storm stays on track to arrive in Ohio for tomorrow and Thursday. South winds will be seen today and those push temps to slightly above normal levels. However, that warm up comes ahead of a strong system and surge of moisture that will move in at midweek. Sun to start today, and clouds build this afternoon, mostly west and NW. We are keeping moisture out of the forecast for today in all areas, looking for a little bit of rain which changes quickly over to snow in NW Ohio around midnight tonight into tomorrow. The rest of the precipitation waits to move into the rest of the state until closer to sunrise tomorrow.

Rain will dominate for Wednesday in southern Ohio. while we see snow up north. Same story for Thursday, although we think moisture lasts long enough in the south to end as some accumulating snow late in the day and at night. The main difference besides that is the fact that we will see strong north winds in here, triggering blowing and drifting of snow in northern locations. We still generally like our dividing line of mostly rain from significant snow running from Youngstown to Dayton. North of the line, we can see 6″-18″ of snow, with the biggest amounts in north central and NW Ohio (See map below). In the south, 1″-2.5″ rain totals are likely for the event. The distance between moderate to heavy snow and all rain will be minor…perhaps a distance of 20-30 miles or less. The second map shows liquid equivalent precipitation, and keep in mind southern Ohio will be all rain for the most part.

Cold air does come racing in Thursday night on the strength of that north wind. So, any lingering moisture in the overnight Thursday, no matter where in the state, does have the potential to be snow. But, we clear quickly on Friday. Much colder air will dominate Friday with a few flurries, and we stay cold for the weekend with a good deal of sun

Next week we will not be quite as cold, but still see at least partly sunny skies for the Monday through Wednesday time frame. We wont rule out a few clouds and flurries at times, but nothing organized will be moving through in that hpart of the forecast. The only major issue over the next 10 days will be what we see tomorrow and Thursday…and that will likely be enough!