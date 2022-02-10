Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 10, 2022

Share Facebook

Mixed clouds and sun today, but we stay dry one more day. Snow showers develop tomorrow over the state as a frontal complex moves through the eastern corn belt. We still expect a coating to 2″ over 80% of Ohio tomorrow through tomorrow night. Saturday we turn much colder, and strong north winds will be in play. That means clouds and lake effect snow are possible, the former over most of the state, the latter only in north central to northeastern parts of Ohio. we can see up to another inch in NE Ohio on Saturday. The clouds break for sun over the rest of the state later in the day Saturday. Sunday turns out partly sunny and cold regionwide.

Next week looks warmer. Monday we have slow transition to work thorugh, and we are still pretty chilly, all things considered. But, we see sun. Strong southwest flow takes temps dramatically highe rfor tuesady and wednsday, triggering significant snow melt. But, we see sun all day both days, with clouds increasing late wednesady night.

A strong system moves in for next Thursday, in the warm air that will be in control. That brings rain, and potentially a lot of it. We still are keeping totals at .5″-1.5″ over 100% of Ohio. But, that new rain, combined with the snow melt the prior two days, will make for some very sloppy conditions next Thursday and Friday. We can see a lot of standing water, as the ground remains frozen. Additional light rain (under .3″) can linger Friday, and cold air does not return until overnight Friday night the 18th. The map below shows rain potential for next Thursday and Friday.

We remain on track to be much colder for the Presidents Day holiday weekend. Temps will be below normal for Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th, as Canadian high pressure dominates there.