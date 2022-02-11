Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 11, 2022

Share Facebook

We really have no significant changes in our forecast this morning. A frontal complex races across the state today, bringing chances of snow to most of Ohio. We are unchanged on amounts, looking at a coating to 2″ over 80% of the state. Snow starts late morning to midday in NW Ohio, and then spreads across the rest of the state through the rest of the afternoon, evening and overnight. By sunrise tomorrow morning, snow associated with the front will be done. However, we expect strong north winds to set up behind the front, bringing much colder air. In addition to the airmass change, these winds will trigger lake effect clouds and snow. The snow will be limited to NE Ohio, but clouds can affect at least the northern half of the state. Clouds likely break up as we get closer to late afternoon tomorrow. Sunday turns out partly sunny, still cold and we cant rule out a few flurries here and there over southern and central Ohio.

Monday is dry and not as cold with partly to mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday feature a significant warm up. Temperatures will be well above normal both days, with full sun tuesday, and sun followed by increasing clouds Wednesday. Significant snow melt will be seen those two days, leading to sloppy conditions. Rain arrives Thursday and continues Friday. Rain totals are excepted to run from .75″-2″ over 100% of the state. Cold air follows the system in on Friday afternoon, and although most of the moisture is done, its not out of the question to see precipitation end as a bit of accumulating snow, maybe up to an inch. Stay tuned on that, as timing of cold air arrival will be the key to any snow worth mentioning. The map below shows rain totals for Thursday-Friday combined. We are actually looking for more rain in south and southeast parts of the state than this projection.

Behind the event, we are sunny, dry but cold for next weekend. Saturday the 91th and Sunday the 20th will be below normal, while we see sunshine continue for President’s Day (21st) but temps should ease just a bit.