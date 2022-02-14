Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 14, 2022

Share Facebook

Happy Valentines Day! We start the week of chilly, but compared to what we can see later this week and next week, we pretty calm and subdued. We expect sun and some clouds over the state today, but better sunshine than we saw yesterday, with temps still below normal. Tomorrow partly to mostly sunny skies dominate and we are not as cold. A full on significant warm up blasts in Wednesday, taking temps above normal. While we start with sun, clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon and evening.

Our pattern changes substantially on Thursday. A significant storm complex comes in from the west and brings rain through a good part of the day. Rain can be moderate to heavy at times. Moisture continues overnight and into Friday, but colder air is working in as well. Right now, we have to open the door for precipitation to change over to snow and bring even some accumulation to parts of the state Thursday night and Friday. The potential for snow and how much we can see will rest solely on where low pressure tracks, and right now it is too early to tell where that will be. We expect to make out final snow forecast tomorrow night and will bring it to you Wednesday morning. Moisture-wise, we still are projecting significant totals, with liquid equivalent precipitation falling in a .75″-2″ range, and 100% coverage. The map below shows combined moisture potential (again, if all liquid) for Thursday and Friday.

We turn much colder behind the storm as we clear out Friday afternoon. Mixed clouds and sun are likely for the weekend, with below normal temps. However, a sharp warm up is back Sunday night and Monday, as temps move to above normal levels again to start next week. Another rain maker is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, the 22nd and 23rd. Rain totals can a again be heavy in spots, with a range of half to 2″ over 80% of the state. We could be come quite sloppy by late next week, as there is the potential for a lot of water to be sitting on top of a cold, still frozen surface.