Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 15, 2022

Warmer temps move into the state over the next 48 hours. We are not as cold today as yesterday, and tomorrow will be downright mild. We do expect some fog tomorrow morning in spots, as the significantly warmer air moves over the cold surface. However, sunshine will be seen for a bit before clouds increase later tomorrow. We expect significant snow melt, especially tomorrow.

We are still on track for a significant storm complex to move over the state after midnight tomorrow night through Thursday and Thursday night. We expect the bulk of the precipitation to still be rain. However, there remains some concern that snow comes in before all moisture ends, mostly in NW and north central parts of Ohio. Models are in stark disagreement on the solution, with one model keeping significant snow well north and west into MI, WI and northern IL. The other brings the potential for significant snow into NW Ohio. We will belay our projections another day or so, as we wait to see a better track of low pressure. The liquid available to this system has remained the same. IF we got all rain, we would be at .75″-2″ totals by early Friday morning. Most of us remaining in the all rain part of the system, but the jury is out on NW and north central…we feel they could see a few inches of snow before everything ends late Thursday and Thursday night.

All action is done by sunrise on Friday. We are much colder. Temps will be below normal for Friday and the weekend, as arctic high pressure parks right on top of IN and OH. We expect clouds to give way to sun Friday, and then a partly to mostly sunny sky for the entire weekend. Monday features sun to start, but then increasing clouds. We get a big warm up again on monday, leading to more melt and more sloppiness.

Rains return for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Rain totals can be .5″-2″ with 90% coverage. The heaviest rains are likely in the southern part of the state the way things look right now, but we will not get too cute on calling our shot this far out. Suffice to say, the pattern is getting active, and will feature more moisture than we really probably want at this stage of the season.