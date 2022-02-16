Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 16, 2022

Share Facebook

Quite mild over the state today with strong southwest winds bringing up the warm air. We should see plenty of snow melt today, but also have a good threat of fog this morning in a few spots, as warm air moves over a very cold and in some cases snow covered surface. That being said, wind generally is a fog deterrent, so we don’t expect it to be too bad. Sun will be followed by later day clouds as we gear up for a strong weather system to come through tomorrow.

Rain starts near midnight in NW Ohio, and then spreads south and east as we move through tomorrow. We expect most of the state to stay all rain through the event, but are looking to see a change over to wet snow in NW and north central OH sometime tomorrow mid afternoon. We think there is the potential for 2″-5″ of wet snow in NW and north central areas, but the rest of the state stays liquid well after sunset. Most moisture is winding down by midnight, but in eastern and southern areas where it holds on longer, we can see that precipitation end as wet snow too. Cold air really accelerates across the state after midnight tomorrow night. All told, we are looking at liquid equivalent precipitation totals still at .75″-2″ with coverage at 100%.

We are much colder behind the front for Friday and Saturday. We should see clouds give way to sun Friday, and turn out mostly sunny on Saturday. Temps moderate a bit on Sunday and we warm significantly on monday.

Scattered rain showers are back with two waves crossing the state between tuesday and Thursday. Combined rain totals look to be .25 to 1.5″ with 80% coverage. The trend of these waves is to be a little farther south, so we are taking a bit off the top and bottom ends of the range, but still looking to see moisture in plenty of areas. Behind that, late int eh week we turn colder again for Friday the 25th and into the weekend of the 26th-27th.